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Previous
Photo 4943
Wooden Horse Head
During our beach explorations yesterday, we came upon this very interesting piece of driftwood. To us it looks like a horse head. So we brought it home and stuck a marble where his eye should be.
5th April 2026
5th Apr 26
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KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
4th April 2026 12:28pm
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narayani
ace
Possibly dragon? 😉
April 6th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Wow, it does! Great find!
April 6th, 2026
Babs
ace
What a fabulous find. Very creative, love his marble eye
April 6th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Nice beach find. I definitely see the horse head.
April 6th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
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Well spotted
April 6th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
What a neat find and capture...it does look like a horse's head.
April 6th, 2026
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