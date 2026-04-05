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Wooden Horse Head by kwind
Photo 4943

Wooden Horse Head

During our beach explorations yesterday, we came upon this very interesting piece of driftwood. To us it looks like a horse head. So we brought it home and stuck a marble where his eye should be.
5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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narayani ace
Possibly dragon? 😉
April 6th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Wow, it does! Great find!
April 6th, 2026  
Babs ace
What a fabulous find. Very creative, love his marble eye
April 6th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Nice beach find. I definitely see the horse head.
April 6th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Well spotted
April 6th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
What a neat find and capture...it does look like a horse's head.
April 6th, 2026  
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