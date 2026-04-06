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Previous
Photo 4944
Simon the Squirrel Returned
We had a gorgeous sunrise at the cabin today AND Simon, the squirrel, came for a visit. He got really close to my husband who was on the lounger drinking his coffee.
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
6th April 2026 7:16am
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Mags
ace
Oh how cute! The water looks so calm.
April 7th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Super capture...love the mountains and Simon :)
April 7th, 2026
*lynn
ace
such a little cutie, and beautiful scenery
April 7th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
Cute
April 7th, 2026
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