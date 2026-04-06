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Simon the Squirrel Returned by kwind
Photo 4944

Simon the Squirrel Returned

We had a gorgeous sunrise at the cabin today AND Simon, the squirrel, came for a visit. He got really close to my husband who was on the lounger drinking his coffee.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh how cute! The water looks so calm.
April 7th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Super capture...love the mountains and Simon :)
April 7th, 2026  
*lynn ace
such a little cutie, and beautiful scenery
April 7th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
Cute
April 7th, 2026  
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