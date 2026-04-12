Previous
Daffodil & Web by kwind
Photo 4950

Daffodil & Web

No photos today so I'm sharing one I took last week while at the cabin.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1356% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Julie Ryan ace
So pretty
April 13th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful, including the bokeh
April 13th, 2026  
narayani ace
Love the lighting and the bokeh
April 13th, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
Oh it’s wonderful!
April 13th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
And spider too! Good shot!
April 13th, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
April 13th, 2026  
Thom Mitchell ace
Nicely back-lit!
April 13th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
I love the back lighting.
April 13th, 2026  
Corinne ace
Nice light and great bokeh !
April 13th, 2026  
Jane Pittenger ace
I like how the web circle is echoed in the bokeh
April 13th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact