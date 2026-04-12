Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4950
Daffodil & Web
No photos today so I'm sharing one I took last week while at the cabin.
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
10
10
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5384
photos
308
followers
131
following
1356% complete
View this month »
4943
4944
4945
4946
4947
4948
4949
4950
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
10
Fav's
10
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
4th April 2026 6:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Julie Ryan
ace
So pretty
April 13th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful, including the bokeh
April 13th, 2026
narayani
ace
Love the lighting and the bokeh
April 13th, 2026
Lou Ann
ace
Oh it’s wonderful!
April 13th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
And spider too! Good shot!
April 13th, 2026
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
April 13th, 2026
Thom Mitchell
ace
Nicely back-lit!
April 13th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
I love the back lighting.
April 13th, 2026
Corinne
ace
Nice light and great bokeh !
April 13th, 2026
Jane Pittenger
ace
I like how the web circle is echoed in the bokeh
April 13th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close