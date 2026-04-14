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Previous
Photo 4952
New Street Art
I discovered this today and thought it was worthy of a photo.
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
14th April 2026 10:08am
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Thom Mitchell
ace
Beautiful! Worthy, indeed!
April 15th, 2026
Mags
ace
Beautiful art and capture.
April 15th, 2026
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