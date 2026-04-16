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Previous
Photo 4954
Mini Daisies on my Anniversary
We’re back at the cabin and the flowers are out!!
Today marks 14 years doing 365!!!
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Photo Details
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11
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4
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
16th April 2026 6:08pm
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Christine Sztukowski
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Very awesome 14 years congratulations
April 17th, 2026
narayani
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Congratulations! And lovely POV
April 17th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
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Fabulous pov and congratulations.
April 17th, 2026
Kathy
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I like this low POV.
April 17th, 2026
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