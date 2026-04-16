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Mini Daisies on my Anniversary by kwind
Photo 4954

Mini Daisies on my Anniversary

We’re back at the cabin and the flowers are out!!

Today marks 14 years doing 365!!!
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Very awesome 14 years congratulations
April 17th, 2026  
narayani ace
Congratulations! And lovely POV
April 17th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Fabulous pov and congratulations.
April 17th, 2026  
Kathy ace
I like this low POV.
April 17th, 2026  
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