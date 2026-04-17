Sea Otter

We saw so many animals today at the cabin. I kind of stalked this sea otter. He went running across our deck while we were having dinner and I went out with my camera to see if I could find them. While looking, I spotted a Canada goose so I went to investigate and sure enough the otter came swimming along, completely unaware that I was watching him. So I got a bunch of pictures while he was swimming and then he ran up the bank and I got this shot. I had a feeling he was going to turn and come back toward the cabin so I went running up to head him off and sure enough he came right at me. Unfortunately, the camera was in auto focus and did not focus on him but rather the tree so I don’t have a very good shot of his scared little face and how he turned around super fast and went running off in the other direction.