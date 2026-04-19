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Aggressive by kwind
Photo 4957

Aggressive

Our animal themed weekend continued. Unfortunately today was full of snakes. I do not like snakes! This little guy was only about 6 inches long but seemed very aggressive! All in all, we probably saw 15 snakes today.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh my very scary
April 20th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Wow a wonderful shot! I do not like snake either ☺️
April 20th, 2026  
narayani ace
Are they poisonous? I actually like snakes but rarely see them and the ones here are not to be messed with. Great photo
April 20th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I am totally with you on the snakes! 6 inches or not, this would have me backing away as fast as I could. You are brave!
April 20th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Great timing!
April 20th, 2026  
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