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Previous
Photo 4957
Aggressive
Our animal themed weekend continued. Unfortunately today was full of snakes. I do not like snakes! This little guy was only about 6 inches long but seemed very aggressive! All in all, we probably saw 15 snakes today.
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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KWind
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@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Taken
19th April 2026 11:30am
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Christine Sztukowski
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Oh my very scary
April 20th, 2026
Corinne C
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Wow a wonderful shot! I do not like snake either ☺️
April 20th, 2026
narayani
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Are they poisonous? I actually like snakes but rarely see them and the ones here are not to be messed with. Great photo
April 20th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
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I am totally with you on the snakes! 6 inches or not, this would have me backing away as fast as I could. You are brave!
April 20th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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Great timing!
April 20th, 2026
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