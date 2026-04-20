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Previous
Photo 4958
Bye Bye
We left the island bright and early this morning. This was our final look as we left the bay!
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
20th April 2026 7:28am
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Graeme Stevens
great shot - love those reflections
April 21st, 2026
Rick Schies
ace
Loving all the blue, it looks wonderful
April 21st, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh my, how perfect
April 21st, 2026
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