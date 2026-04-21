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Previous
Photo 4959
Sunrise
It was a beautiful start to the day but then it got grey and rained a bit.
I’ve had a headache all day and hadn’t had a chance to comment.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
21st April 2026 6:04am
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Harry J Benson
ace
Beautiful coloured sky
April 22nd, 2026
Julie Ryan
ace
Sorry about your headache! Beautiful sky shot!
April 22nd, 2026
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