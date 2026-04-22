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Sunset by kwind
Photo 4960

Sunset

The sky was pink right before bed last night.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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