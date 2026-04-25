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Previous
Photo 4963
More From Mom's Garden
Another shot from my mom's garden. She has quite a variety of styles and colours.
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
23rd April 2026 10:07pm
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Islandgirl
ace
Pretty blooms!
April 26th, 2026
narayani
ace
Great focus. Lovely flowers.
April 26th, 2026
Joy's Focus
ace
Love the way it lights up everything! So pretty!
April 26th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
So pretty
April 26th, 2026
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