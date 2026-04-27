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Cow Bay by kwind
Photo 4965

Cow Bay

We drove 2.5 hours south today and visited with my aunt and uncle. She gave me dahlia tubers!!! We went for lunch at a pub in Cowichan Bay and it overlooked the marina.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Lou Ann ace
How lovely.
April 28th, 2026  
Susan Klassen ace
My cousin lives there and we’ve had lunch at the pub that overlooks the marina. Always nice.
April 28th, 2026  
Graeme Stevens
Great focus and colours
April 28th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Nice view. Look forward to dahlia photos!
April 28th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Pretty day!!
April 28th, 2026  
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