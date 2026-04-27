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Photo 4965
Cow Bay
We drove 2.5 hours south today and visited with my aunt and uncle. She gave me dahlia tubers!!! We went for lunch at a pub in Cowichan Bay and it overlooked the marina.
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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KWind
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@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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365
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iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
27th April 2026 12:24pm
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Lou Ann
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How lovely.
April 28th, 2026
Susan Klassen
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My cousin lives there and we’ve had lunch at the pub that overlooks the marina. Always nice.
April 28th, 2026
Graeme Stevens
Great focus and colours
April 28th, 2026
Dorothy
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Nice view. Look forward to dahlia photos!
April 28th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
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Pretty day!!
April 28th, 2026
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