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Gdansk, Poland by kwind
Photo 5024

Gdansk, Poland

Gdansk is truly beautiful! Along the gorgeous rooflines, the place is filled with elaborate doors. This was one of many that I photographed on our recent trip.
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Gracious! That is very ornate and quite beautiful!
June 29th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Just like a fantasy
June 29th, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
Wow, that's an entrance
June 29th, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
Interesting architecture!
June 29th, 2026  
narayani ace
Beautiful
June 29th, 2026  
Mags ace
Wow! Very elegant!
June 29th, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
Those doors are eye stoppers
June 29th, 2026  
amyK ace
Wow!
June 29th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Goodness...Those doors are something...great capture of the details and symmetry.
June 29th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Such an amazing door, I love it
June 29th, 2026  
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