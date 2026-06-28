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Previous
Photo 5024
Gdansk, Poland
Gdansk is truly beautiful! Along the gorgeous rooflines, the place is filled with elaborate doors. This was one of many that I photographed on our recent trip.
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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KWind
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@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Photo Details
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10
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4
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365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
4th June 2026 8:03am
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Maggiemae
ace
Gracious! That is very ornate and quite beautiful!
June 29th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Just like a fantasy
June 29th, 2026
Rick Schies
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Wow, that's an entrance
June 29th, 2026
Islandgirl
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Interesting architecture!
June 29th, 2026
narayani
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Beautiful
June 29th, 2026
Mags
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Wow! Very elegant!
June 29th, 2026
Harry J Benson
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Those doors are eye stoppers
June 29th, 2026
amyK
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Wow!
June 29th, 2026
gloria jones
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Goodness...Those doors are something...great capture of the details and symmetry.
June 29th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
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Such an amazing door, I love it
June 29th, 2026
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