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Restaurant Flowers by kwind
Photo 5030

Restaurant Flowers

We went out for dinner tonight, and this colorful hydrangea was outside the entrance to the place.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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narayani ace
What a lovely colour
July 5th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Gorgeous colour
July 5th, 2026  
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