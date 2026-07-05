Almost Home

It’s been a long day!! We left the house at 6:30am, drove an hour and a half then took a ferry for another hour and a half followed by a 40 minute uber ride to Nat Bailey Stadium to watch a Vancouver Canadians baseball game. A close family friend’s kid is on the team. He played well, getting a homerun and an RBI and then catching an outfield fly to end the game. We then repeated all that travel in the opposite direction. We’re currently driving and I snapped this sky shot.



Today was also the day we all said goodbye to my sister. She flies back to Australia tomorrow.