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Almost Home by kwind
Photo 5031

Almost Home

It’s been a long day!! We left the house at 6:30am, drove an hour and a half then took a ferry for another hour and a half followed by a 40 minute uber ride to Nat Bailey Stadium to watch a Vancouver Canadians baseball game. A close family friend’s kid is on the team. He played well, getting a homerun and an RBI and then catching an outfield fly to end the game. We then repeated all that travel in the opposite direction. We’re currently driving and I snapped this sky shot.

Today was also the day we all said goodbye to my sister. She flies back to Australia tomorrow.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Photo Details

eDorre ace
How beautiful!
July 6th, 2026  
Helene ace
gorgeous, fav
July 6th, 2026  
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