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Soccer Time by kwind
Photo 5032

Soccer Time

During our whirlwind trip to Vancouver yesterday we drove by Robson Street which was all decked out for the Fifa World Cup.
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Jane Pittenger ace
Celebratory for sure
July 7th, 2026  
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