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Previous
Photo 5033
Birthday Puzzle
It’s a little hard to tell from the photo, but this puzzle is actually made of wood. The pieces are about 1/4” thick.
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
7th July 2026 5:44pm
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Babs
ace
It is beautiful.
July 8th, 2026
Barb
ace
Very beautiful! I love puzzles!
July 8th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
It’s beautiful.
July 8th, 2026
narayani
ace
From your sister who lives in Australia? The bird and flowers look rather Australian 😄
July 8th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Lovely
July 8th, 2026
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