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Birthday Puzzle by kwind
Photo 5033

Birthday Puzzle

It’s a little hard to tell from the photo, but this puzzle is actually made of wood. The pieces are about 1/4” thick.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Babs ace
It is beautiful.
July 8th, 2026  
Barb ace
Very beautiful! I love puzzles!
July 8th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
It’s beautiful.
July 8th, 2026  
narayani ace
From your sister who lives in Australia? The bird and flowers look rather Australian 😄
July 8th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
July 8th, 2026  
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