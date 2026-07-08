Previous
Can you see the heart? by kwind
Photo 5034

Can you see the heart?

We’re at the cabin for the next four nights. Our bay is filled with ‘stranger’ sailboats tonight. I like how the one boat has so many flags, including one with a heart!! Our boat is the metal one in the foreground.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1379% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact