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I Found A Feather by kwind
Photo 5036

I Found A Feather

10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Extraordinary photograph
July 11th, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
This is amazing.
July 11th, 2026  
Ian JB ace
wow Wonderful image...I like it !!!!
July 11th, 2026  
eDorre ace
Love this!
July 11th, 2026  
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