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Previous
Photo 5036
I Found A Feather
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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KWind
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@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
10th July 2026 3:08pm
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Christine Sztukowski
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Extraordinary photograph
July 11th, 2026
Lou Ann
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This is amazing.
July 11th, 2026
Ian JB
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wow Wonderful image...I like it !!!!
July 11th, 2026
eDorre
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Love this!
July 11th, 2026
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