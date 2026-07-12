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Previous
Photo 5038
Snake
This slow moving snake came out from under our deck at the cabin today.
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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KWind
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@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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365
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iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
12th July 2026 10:28am
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