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Snake by kwind
Photo 5038

Snake

This slow moving snake came out from under our deck at the cabin today.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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