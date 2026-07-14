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Wooden Fish by kwind
Photo 5040

Wooden Fish

My craft creation today.
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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eDorre ace
Very chipper cheery!
July 15th, 2026  
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