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Mushrooms by kwind
Photo 5043

Mushrooms

I swear this giant clump of mushrooms formed over night!!!
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍
July 17th, 2026  
KV ace
Cool POV.
July 17th, 2026  
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