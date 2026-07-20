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Previous
Photo 5046
Frog
This guy supervised us while we worked on the community building this weekend.
20th July 2026
20th Jul 26
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KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
17th July 2026 10:04am
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Diane
ace
He looks great on the blue tarp.
July 21st, 2026
*lynn
ace
so funny, what a great pose!
July 21st, 2026
Lynne
Great shot.
July 21st, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
July 21st, 2026
Dorothy
ace
It looks good on blue!
July 21st, 2026
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