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Homemade Dahlias by kwind
Photo 5047

Homemade Dahlias

My husband and I grew these dahlias ourselves - first time!!! I’m quite excited with how they have turned out.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Susan Klassen
So beautiful! I love dahlias we didn’t plant any this year.
July 22nd, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
Oh they are beautiful! Good job!
July 22nd, 2026  
Sarah Bremner ace
These are gorgeous 😊
July 22nd, 2026  
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