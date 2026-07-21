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Previous
Photo 5047
Homemade Dahlias
My husband and I grew these dahlias ourselves - first time!!! I’m quite excited with how they have turned out.
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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KWind
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@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Photo Details
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3
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3
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365
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iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
21st July 2026 1:21pm
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Susan Klassen
So beautiful! I love dahlias we didn’t plant any this year.
July 22nd, 2026
Lou Ann
ace
Oh they are beautiful! Good job!
July 22nd, 2026
Sarah Bremner
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These are gorgeous 😊
July 22nd, 2026
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