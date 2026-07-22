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Previous
Photo 5048
Smoky Skies
We are back at the cabin! Wildfire smoke is making things very hazy!
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Photo Details
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1
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2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
22nd July 2026 8:41pm
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Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the sunset. The colors are so vibrant.
July 23rd, 2026
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