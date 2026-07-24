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Photo 5050
Jump
Our neighbor came over and jumped off the top of the cliff for the first time. He was very nervous, but very excited once he completed his mission.
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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KWind
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@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
24th July 2026 1:46am
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narayani
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Great capture! Fabulous memory shot for him.
July 26th, 2026
Mags
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Wonderful stop action capture.
July 26th, 2026
Kathy
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I'm glad it went well, and you have documented it for history.
July 26th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
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Yikes- looks like adventure took over though. Great catch!
July 26th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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Great action capture!
July 26th, 2026
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