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Jump by kwind
Photo 5050

Jump

Our neighbor came over and jumped off the top of the cliff for the first time. He was very nervous, but very excited once he completed his mission.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Photo Details

narayani ace
Great capture! Fabulous memory shot for him.
July 26th, 2026  
Mags ace
Wonderful stop action capture.
July 26th, 2026  
Kathy ace
I'm glad it went well, and you have documented it for history.
July 26th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Yikes- looks like adventure took over though. Great catch!
July 26th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Great action capture!
July 26th, 2026  
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