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Windy Ride by kwind
Photo 5051

Windy Ride

We came home from the cabin super early this morning to avoid the forecasted wind. We made the right decision. It is currently very breezy here but the Viking Venus cruise ship doesn't seem too bothered by the waves.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Kathy ace
Choppy water.
July 26th, 2026  
narayani ace
It does look choppy
July 26th, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful! I love the breaking waves.
July 26th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
You can see the water's choppy, but that's a pretty big ship- piece of cake! Good shot.
July 26th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely breakers rolling in.
July 26th, 2026  
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