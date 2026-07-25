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Previous
Photo 5051
Windy Ride
We came home from the cabin super early this morning to avoid the forecasted wind. We made the right decision. It is currently very breezy here but the Viking Venus cruise ship doesn't seem too bothered by the waves.
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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KWind
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@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
26th July 2026 1:20am
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Kathy
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Choppy water.
July 26th, 2026
narayani
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It does look choppy
July 26th, 2026
Mags
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Beautiful! I love the breaking waves.
July 26th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
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You can see the water's choppy, but that's a pretty big ship- piece of cake! Good shot.
July 26th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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Lovely breakers rolling in.
July 26th, 2026
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