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Unwanted Guest by kwind
Photo 5056

Unwanted Guest

Spotted this guy today. Luckily he didn’t stick around very long.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Brigette ace
Nice shot of this pesky pest
July 31st, 2026  
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