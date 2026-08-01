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My Dad by kwind
Photo 5058

My Dad

Today was the pancake breakfast!! This is my 86 year old dad. He bought one of the original lots on the island decades ago. He’s in front of the sign my daughter made for the event. Today we served 168 people!! I’m tired!!!
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Beverley ace
A beautiful photo of your proud dad & beautiful art your daughter created… congratulations on a great achievement… 168 very happy people… Enjoy a relaxing Sunday… well deserved 😎
August 2nd, 2026  
JackieR ace
Love that spiral tie dye! Congratulations on that achievement - same time next year,??!!!!
August 2nd, 2026  
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