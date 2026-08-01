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Previous
Photo 5058
My Dad
Today was the pancake breakfast!! This is my 86 year old dad. He bought one of the original lots on the island decades ago. He’s in front of the sign my daughter made for the event. Today we served 168 people!! I’m tired!!!
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17
Taken
1st August 2026 8:29am
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Beverley
ace
A beautiful photo of your proud dad & beautiful art your daughter created… congratulations on a great achievement… 168 very happy people… Enjoy a relaxing Sunday… well deserved 😎
August 2nd, 2026
JackieR
ace
Love that spiral tie dye! Congratulations on that achievement - same time next year,??!!!!
August 2nd, 2026
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