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Previous
Photo 5061
Kennedy's Art
My daughter painted this!
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5495
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305
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1386% complete
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Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
1st August 2026 3:40pm
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eDorre
ace
Love the colors
August 5th, 2026
Maggiemae
ace
Beautifully designed and neat colours! Congrats, daughter!
August 5th, 2026
narayani
ace
Sweet
August 5th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
How beautiful!
August 5th, 2026
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