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Kennedy's Art by kwind
Photo 5061

Kennedy's Art

My daughter painted this!
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Photo Details

eDorre ace
Love the colors
August 5th, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
Beautifully designed and neat colours! Congrats, daughter!
August 5th, 2026  
narayani ace
Sweet
August 5th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
How beautiful!
August 5th, 2026  
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