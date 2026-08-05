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Previous
Photo 5062
Transformed Art
I shared my daughter's butterfly painting yesterday. This is the same piece after she modified it.
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5496
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
1st August 2026 4:52pm
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Mags
ace
So pretty!
August 6th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Delightful
August 6th, 2026
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