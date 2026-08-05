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Transformed Art by kwind
Photo 5062

Transformed Art

I shared my daughter's butterfly painting yesterday. This is the same piece after she modified it.
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Photo Details

Mags ace
So pretty!
August 6th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Delightful
August 6th, 2026  
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