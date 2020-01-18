Previous
Next
Testing new lens by kwuest
18 / 365

Testing new lens

I love and slightly fear a new lens... gotta start somewhere.
18th January 2020 18th Jan 20

Karen Wuest

@kwuest
City girl turned country wife, mom of 4 but now an empty nester, I turned to photography to enjoy, compose and express what I see...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise