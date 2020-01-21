Previous
Finally, leaving work at it's not black outside by kwuest
21 / 365

Finally, leaving work at it's not black outside

I love when I can finally see the days getting longer, measured by the light when I leave work at 5.
21st January 2020

Karen Wuest

@kwuest
City girl turned country wife, mom of 4 but now an empty nester, I turned to photography to enjoy, compose and express what I see...
