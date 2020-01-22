Previous
Dreaming of springtime by kwuest
22 / 365

Dreaming of springtime

Poppies come out early in spring, and I love the colors
22nd January 2020 22nd Jan 20

Karen Wuest

@kwuest
City girl turned country wife, mom of 4 but now an empty nester, I turned to photography to enjoy, compose and express what I see...
