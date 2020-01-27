Previous
Jax! by kwuest
27 / 365

Jax!

Gangly puppy, but I sure love when he visits! Abt 10 wks old here
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

Karen Wuest

@kwuest
City girl turned country wife, mom of 4 but now an empty nester, I turned to photography to enjoy, compose and express what I see...
