kōwhai tree in blossom by kyfto
199 / 365

kōwhai tree in blossom

The Tui bird love this tree.
Note the white markings under the beak, also called the Parson bird.
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

John Lapthorn

@kyfto
Emigrated to New Zealand Dec 2016.
John Lapthorn
Sorry wrong picture, it should read , nice pruning.
September 6th, 2021  
