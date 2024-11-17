Sign up
219 / 365
Herons
I believe they are white faced herons
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
John Lapthorn
@kyfto
Emigrated to New Zealand Dec 2016.
Jane Morley
Hi John. I must try to post more often. Used to do it everyday.little more difficult now. Always love your photos.
November 25th, 2024
