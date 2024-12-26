Previous
Next
Christmas lily by kyfto
223 / 365

Christmas lily

Came out ready for Christmas
26th December 2024 26th Dec 24

John Lapthorn

@kyfto
Emigrated to New Zealand Dec 2016.
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact