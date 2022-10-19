That Thang Old

The reason I took this picture was because I saw a brown burnt out fence in the distance that fits are subject perfect. The thing I like about this picture is the colours it brings having blurred out light colours like green and yellow and old musty colours like brown, red, and black. I also enjoy how the company logo adds that final touch with the font and the fading out red with the black frame around it, the pallet at the back adding a lot because of how it is giving a old forgotten about feel especially with the grass growing around and over the fence. To be honest I enjoy this photo and there would be nothing I would change about it because of how it fits the subject amazingly. The story that I receive from this photo is a fence and area way out of its prime. I say this because, just look at it, its bad looks.