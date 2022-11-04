That thang S-H-I-N-Y

Wow, this picture right here is stunning, might even look better then your crush. The reason I decide to use this photo is because officialy it was the subject of the day and it was something that caught my attention right away because of how simple but sensational it was. I enjoy this photo because of the magnificent warm colours like yellow, green, blue and white. I also enjoy the shadows the leafs have because it ads more flavouring to the photo. Im not gonna lie, there is nothing I dislike in this photo, but for improvement to it I believe as a photographer in progress I should've experimented with different parts of the tree and angles of the photo. The mood that I get from this picture is a very serenity feel like you're sitting outside or walking under a tree by yourself just enjoying this beautiful gift called life. In conclusion, I am very merry about this photo, and I hope you are too.

