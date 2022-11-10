LEFT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT !

In the fields the Popeyes grow



Very easy to see from the way they glow



The reason I chose this picture as the subject



Is because it is something that we can't forget



I enjoyed this picture because of the meaning



All the soldiers for us, went through a brutal beating



The story of this picture is putting me in a reflection mood



Imagine if you were in the war, would you

Succeed or get screwed



So in conclusion be thankful and remember the soldiers that fought for you.



They will be thankful and if you were soldier, you would be too.



(:

















