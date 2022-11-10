Sign up
5 / 365
LEFT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT !
In the fields the Popeyes grow
Very easy to see from the way they glow
The reason I chose this picture as the subject
Is because it is something that we can't forget
I enjoyed this picture because of the meaning
All the soldiers for us, went through a brutal beating
The story of this picture is putting me in a reflection mood
Imagine if you were in the war, would you
Succeed or get screwed
So in conclusion be thankful and remember the soldiers that fought for you.
They will be thankful and if you were soldier, you would be too.
(:
10th November 2022
10th Nov 22
''Kylan''
@kylannnnnnnnnnn
