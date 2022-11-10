Previous
LEFT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT ! by kylannnnnnnnnnn
LEFT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT !

In the fields the Popeyes grow

Very easy to see from the way they glow

The reason I chose this picture as the subject

Is because it is something that we can't forget

I enjoyed this picture because of the meaning

All the soldiers for us, went through a brutal beating

The story of this picture is putting me in a reflection mood

Imagine if you were in the war, would you
Succeed or get screwed

So in conclusion be thankful and remember the soldiers that fought for you.

They will be thankful and if you were soldier, you would be too.

(:








10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

''Kylan''

@kylannnnnnnnnnn
