The reason decide to take this picture is because it was something that popped out to me, with how shiny and simple it was. The main thing I like about this photo Is how you can see the texture of the subject and feel it through the camera, it's actually sensational. Even though I enjoy the subject so much, there is still something I don't like about this photo which is the blue background it has behind it. The mood that I am receiving from this photo is a party mood/felling.