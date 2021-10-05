Shapes

Why did you choose this subject for your photo?

I chose the basketball hoop as my subject because it's made with different kinds of shapes and the theme this week is shapes. If you look closely enough you can find a circle (the hoop), a diamond (the net), and a square (the frame).



What you like about it.

I like the angle I took the photo in.



What you dislike about it. What would you do different next time.

I don't particularly dislike anything about it but next time I would back up to show the frame as well.



The mood, feeling or story that you get from the photo.

It reminds me of a basketball game since its a basket ball hoop...