Why did you choose this subject for your photo?
I chose the basketball hoop as my subject because it's made with different kinds of shapes and the theme this week is shapes. If you look closely enough you can find a circle (the hoop), a diamond (the net), and a square (the frame).
What you like about it.
I like the angle I took the photo in.
What you dislike about it. What would you do different next time.
I don't particularly dislike anything about it but next time I would back up to show the frame as well.
The mood, feeling or story that you get from the photo.
It reminds me of a basketball game since its a basket ball hoop...