Winter Self Portrait

Kylie Quinn is me in avatar form. I am myself in both worlds. If you like me in one, you will like me in the other, and vice versa. I'm an introvert and often quiet in larger groups, but I open up around close friends. My aim in the 365 Project is to present a thoughtful self-assessment based on feedback from family and friends over the years. My goal is that those viewing my project get a sense of who I am as an individual.