Previous
Next
IMG_20191226_151229 by la_photographic
Photo 2266

IMG_20191226_151229

52 week challenge - self portrait. A photograph of my glasses presc
27th December 2019 27th Dec 19

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her mid 40's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
620% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise