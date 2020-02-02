Previous
Flash Of Red - Day 2. by la_photographic
Photo 2292

Flash Of Red - Day 2.

Flash of Red & Monthly theme entry. Tree in Belfast converted to B&W.
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

Laura

@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her mid 40's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Photo Details

Wendy ace
This is a great silhouette of the tree for your challenge.
So pleased to be partnered with you once again for the get pushed challenge.
How about doing some food photography - but I would like it to be well set up and presented. Not just a plate of food!!
Try to make it as it would appear on a menu or an advertisement or the cover of a food magazine!
February 3rd, 2020  
