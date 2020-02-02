Sign up
Photo 2292
Flash Of Red - Day 2.
Flash of Red & Monthly theme entry. Tree in Belfast converted to B&W.
2nd February 2020
2nd Feb 20
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her mid 40's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
2515
photos
72
followers
189
following
627% complete
2285
2286
2287
2288
2289
2290
2291
2292
2287
2288
82
2289
83
2290
2291
2292
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix AV180
Taken
2nd February 2020 1:19pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
theme-blackwhite
,
for2020
Wendy
ace
This is a great silhouette of the tree for your challenge.
So pleased to be partnered with you once again for the get pushed challenge.
How about doing some food photography - but I would like it to be well set up and presented. Not just a plate of food!!
Try to make it as it would appear on a menu or an advertisement or the cover of a food magazine!
February 3rd, 2020
