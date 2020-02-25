Sign up
Photo 2321
DSCF3465a
Flash of Red, tag challenge & monthly theme entry. Mine are reflections, black and white and buildings. Reflection of building in a puddle in a car park in Belfast.
25th February 2020
25th Feb 20
0
0
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her mid 40's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
2558
photos
71
followers
187
following
635% complete
2314
2315
2316
2317
2318
2319
2320
2321
2315
2316
2317
13
2318
2319
2320
2321
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix AV180
Taken
25th February 2020 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-blackwhite
,
for2020
,
tag-challenge-167
