DSCF3465a by la_photographic
Photo 2321

DSCF3465a

Flash of Red, tag challenge & monthly theme entry. Mine are reflections, black and white and buildings. Reflection of building in a puddle in a car park in Belfast.
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

Laura

I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her mid 40's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
