Photo 2412
IMG_20200527_101517
Half & half challenge entry. 6 strings of beads - half start with white the others start with black.
26th May 2020
26th May 20
0
0
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
2691
photos
71
followers
187
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
4047X
Taken
27th May 2020 10:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf20
