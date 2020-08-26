Previous
Kitchen1 by la_photographic
Photo 2502

Kitchen1

Get Pushed 432 & MFPIAC 97 entry. Jacqueline @jacqbb said "We’re get pushed partners next week, how about doing a collage of kitchen items?"
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Laura

Walks @ 7 ace
Nice collage
September 1st, 2020  
