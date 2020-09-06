Previous
Next
DSC01853 by la_photographic
Photo 2514

DSC01853

Get Pushed 423, Eye of the Beholder 123 & September S Subjects entry - Silhouettes of trees and electric pole & wires. Vera @vera365 said "Hi! You challenge for this week would be a silhouette photo!"
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her mid 40's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
688% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise